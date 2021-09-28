AKA, reacts to 'Fela in Versace', being the most streamed, SA hip hop song

AKA has reacted to the news that Fela In Versace is the most streamed Mzansi hip-hop single on Apple Music

The streaming platform release its latest music streaming statistics recently relating to the songs that have been dominating streams since they launched in SA six years ago

Mzansi music lovers took to Supa Mega's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post

AKA has shared his thoughts on his song Fela In Vesace being the Most Streamed SA Hip-Hop Song of All Time on Apple Music since the platform launched in the country six years ago.

AKA reacted to 'Fela in Versace' being the most streamed SA hip hop song. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The excited rapper took to social media recently to react to the news and brag about the success of the epic single. Supa Mega's single was the only rap song on the Top 10 list of the Most Streamed SA Songs of All Time on the music streaming platform.

Taking to Twitter, AKA seemingly took a shot at his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest. Mufasa has been bragging that he's the biggest hip-hop artist in Mzansi. According to SAHipHopMag, Mega tweeted:

"Fela In Versace is the Most Streamed SA Hip Hop record of all time … Ya but whatevs. Let that slide..."

Tweeps took to his comment section and shared mixed opinions on his post. Check out what they said below:

@OrfanFlow said:

"My problem with you is that you're not putting the same effort in your music anymore. That's why the other n*gga thinks he's on top of you."

@wise30152072 commented:

"The other one enjoys hyping things, Mega enjoys talking when the scoreboard is out."

@Tebelelo_ wrote:

"Fela in Versace is not hip hop. It is the most streamed SA song by a hip hop artist. Great achievement. We're Megacy we don't brag, but deliver timeless classic music. Unlike the other arrogant dude."

@GunaGunaSodier said:

"Autotune Pop is not Hip Hop...please respect SA Hip Hop, drama queen."

@Ziipho__ commented:

"Which is better, having the most streamed hip hop song or being the most streamed hip hop artist of all time?"

@mnguni_phoenix added:

"I hate south African rap. Y'all always competing against each other instead of working with each other. Competition is good but only if its for the right reasons."

Cassper Nyovest thinks his sneakers can save SA hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest believes that his sneaker range can save Mzansi hip-hop. Rap fans in the country have been calling on the star to drop a hip-hop joint following his recent switch to Amapiano.

Cassper was one of the biggest hip-hop acts in Mzansi until he jumped on the yanos wave. The new dance genre has been dominating music charts while hip-hop has taken a back seat.

Mufasa took to Twitter recently to brag about how his 990s saved Anele Mdoda's ankle recently and how he thinks they can also inject life into local rap music.

Source: Briefly.co.za