Haibo, Cassper Nyovest, thinks his sneakers, can save, Mzansi hip hop

Cassper Nyovest has bragged that his sneakers, the 990s, can save local hip-hop which is not doing very well in terms of sales and popularity

The Siyathandana hitmaker recently dumped rap music and jumped into the trending Amapiano wave

Local hip-hop heads have been encouraging Mufasa to drop a rap banger that will take the genre to the top of SA music charts again

Cassper Nyovest thinks his sneakers can save Mzansi hip hop. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper was one of the biggest hip-hop acts in Mzansi until he jumped on the yanos wave. The new dance genre has been dominating music charts while hip-hop has taken a back seat.

Mufasa took to Twitter recently to brag about how his 990s saved Anele Mdoda's ankle recently and how he thinks they can also inject life into local rap music. According to TshisaLIVE, Mufasa said:

The star's stans also shared that their fave is the only one who can take Mzansi hip-hop back to the top. Check out some of their comments below:

@Harvey___H said:

"They don't have to say anything because they're struggling with their music."

@ChefAnderson5 wrote:

"We all know that it's only you that can save SA Hip Hop, Cass. In the meantime we're taking notes from you."

@Menelis77076294 commented:

"From hip hop to Amapiano... This shows that AKA is the best ever, he didn't change what he represented hip hop..."

@THIBONATOR01 added:

"This thing of people calling you and K.O to save SA Hip Hop really makes me question the new guys, it’s so sad… It means if you and Skhanda Gawd were to stop, it’s over."

Anele Mdoda saved run over by car, claims Cassper's sneakers saved her ankle

In related news, Briefly News reported that a shaken Anele Mdoda has given props to Cassper Nyovest's sneakers after she survived a car accident this past Saturday. According to ZAlebs, the radio jock injured nothing more than her leg thanks to the Cassper Nyovest Drip 990 sneaker, which launched on 9 July this year.

Heading online, Mdoda hinted at the madness which befell her but kept from telling her followers the full story. She posted a full-length image and noted that she was required to wear a "moon boot" after the minor accident.

But speaking on her live radio show on Monday morning, Mdoda went into a tell-all mode, explaining it took place at OR Tambo International Airport after she had just landed after visiting relatives in the Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly.co.za