Radio personality Anele Mdoda had her foot run over by a car recently but said she is fine following the unfortunate event

Mdoda credited the preservation of her ankle to Cassper Nyvest's 990 sneakers, which launched a few months ago

The jock was waiting for a ride at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday when the incident occurred

A shaken Anele Mdoda has given props to Cassper Nyovest's sneakers after she survived a car accident this past Saturday.

According to ZAlebs, the radio jock injured nothing more than her leg thanks to the Cassper Nyovest Drip 990 sneaker, which launched on 9 July this year.

Anele Mdoda Run Over by Car, Saved by Cassper's Sneakers: "I Was in Disbelief!"

Heading online, Mdoda hinted at the madness which befell her but kept from telling her followers the full story. She posted a full-length image and noted that she was required to wear a "moon boot" after the minor accident.

"What a bl**dy long day!!!! You won’t believe what happened to me, resulting in this moon boot. It’s the most bizarre thing to happen as it was happening I was in disbelief," she wrote partly on Instagram.

But speaking on her live radio show on Monday morning, Mdoda went into a tell-all mode, explaining it took place at OR Tambo International Airport after she had just landed after visiting relatives in the Eastern Cape.

While waiting at the airport for her transport, she said she suddenly got thrown onto the floor. She recalls thinking she was being mugged as she felt pressure on top of her.

“I’m on the floor and, I’m wondering what is going on. The next thing I feel my right foot is just stuck.

I’m trying to move it, but it’s stuck. Now I can’t move my entire body, but there’s something on top of me. Guys did I not get hit by a car!” she said.

A relieved Mdoda revealed that she rang up Cassper to give him kudos on the awesome foot-saving sneaker.

“I called him yesterday and told him to listen to the show today. It’s got quite a sole, and that’s why the car couldn’t climb onto it. The shoe is that strong.”

Reacting on social media, industry peers and followers wished the personality a speedy recovery, with some taking the opportunity to throw a joke or two in her direction.

Saffas offer support to bruised jock

Briefly News took a look at the comments to bring readers the most interesting reactions to Mdoda's post.

@minniedlamini wrote:

"I don’t know whether to laugh [or] cry! I hope you’re good babe… make it work."

@innluu said:

"You should be using those Bespoke high thigh boots instead of that moon boot."

@goodlucklive reacted:

"Shot sorry, my friend. Hope things are ok! Call me if you need to vent."

@miss_lira offered:

"Awww sorry that it even made you sad. Glad you’re okay."

@iamtshiamo_m added:

"My guess you wore the boots and it all went downhill from there?"

