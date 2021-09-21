Anele Mdoda had some exciting news that divided social media between those for it and those who could not even fathom it

Taking to social media with the utmost pride, Anele made it known that she bagged the hosting gig for the 2021 Miss South Africa pageant

While many were excited for Anele, there were a few who took to the comment section to throw some major shade

Anele Mdoda has bagged a boujee gig that she is hella proud of and it has evoked some strong opinions on social media. People can never just be happy for someone else, there is always shade to be thrown.

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda, and actor Nico Panagio have been announced as the hosts for the Miss South Africa pageant finale. Image: @zintathu

Taking to social media with a beaming smile on her face, Anele announced that she’s got some exciting news, reported IOL. Sis is your official host for the 2021 Miss South Africa!

Anele will be hosting alongside her hunky industry bestie, actor Nico Panagio.

Anele posted:

Seeing Anele’s news some were buzzing and others dove right in. Of course, the Kelly Rowland saga got pulled into it and trolls did not hold back – it got nasty real fast!

Comments from those who are excited for Anele’s Miss SA hosting gig:

@ZeenithI told the haters where to shove it:

“Gosh, these Kelly people must just lay off. Enough already... Congrats @Anele you going to be fantastic, as you are with everything you do ”

@VersatileMan26’s buzzing for Anele:

Then there are the haters who laid it on thick:

@_MissKay22 said:

“I feel sorry for the poor contestants ”

@angamjuniorr had no chill:

@CastleLarger wouldn’t watch if Anele was a judge, shame:

Pearl Thusi slams Anele Mdoda slander, peeps say she refused to apologise

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to defend Anele Mdoda. The Mzansi media personality has come under heavy attack from American Twitter after they heard that she roasted one of their faves, Kelly Rowland, reported Briefly News.

Anele has also been shaded by Mzansi fans of the US superstar. Anele's name is trending high on social media this Friday evening. While people such as Pearl have defended her, many others feel that she should have apologised a long time ago for saying Kelly is the ugliest member of Destiny's Child.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono star shared her thoughts on the whole saga. According to ZAlebs, Pearl said:

"So this thing with Anele has gone straight to body shaming. Intense. I thought there was a universal agreement that we’d all outgrown that."

