AKA has paid tribute to his late fiancée Nelli Tembe with a new song in celebration of her heavenly birthday

Supa Mega took to social media to with Nelli a happy birthday and also shared a link to the new single, Tears Run Dry

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's fans have sent their fave love and light following his happy birthday message to Nelli

AKA has dropped a new song in celebration of his late fiancée, Nelli Tembe. The rapper pays tribute to his boo with the new single titled Tears Run Dry.

Supa Mega took to social media on Monday, 11 October to wish Nelli a heavenly happy birthday. Along with his message, the Fela In Versace hitmaker shared a link to the new track. The star's fans have also sent their fave love and light.

The talented musician captioned his Instagram post:

"Happy Birthday Baby."

Social media users took to AKA's comment section to share their thoughts on the new song. Check out some of their comments below:

wesii.a said:

"This song makes me cry."

lil_sean.sa wrote:

"Been waiting for this song."

sikhu10 commented:

"God bless you AKA."

uuugh.milow wrote:

"She’d be proud."

tyronx.ww said:

"MEGA GOT ME GOING THROUGH SO MANY EMOTIONS RIGHT NOW."

tyronx.ww added:

" 'First thing on my mind... when I wake up I cannot feel sunshine... cause you not by my side... nothing else could replace us... Try to break down and cry... but all my tears run dry'."

AKA and K.O perform their classic Run Jozi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O and AKA got together recently and performed their classic hit, Run Jozi. The rappers performed the song live during Yanga Chief’s Famous Friends event. Yanga also does the hook on the track.

The three stars took their hip-hop fans down memory lane with their lit live set. The song was huge in Mzansi when it was released back in 2014. It features on Supa Mega's album, Levels.

The epic tune paved the way for local hip-hop as it ruled the airwaves and inspired a lot of Mzansi artists to switch from Kwaito to rap music. According to SAHipHopMag, K.O took to Instagram to post the video of their performance.

Source: Briefly.co.za