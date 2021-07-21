Cassper Nyovest Throws Shade at Reason for Jumping on the Amapiano Bandwagon

Cassper Nyovest has shaded rapper Reason for his recent decision to jump on the trending Amapiano bandwagon

According to social media users, Reason shaded Mufasa when he dropped his first Amapiano project a while back

The Amademoni hitmaker suggested that Reason was hating on him at the time because he is his biggest fan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

Cassper Nyovest has thrown shade at Reason for jumping on the Amapiano bandwagon. Image: @reasonhd_, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter this Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. The tweep @scottishwest told Mufasa:

"True bruh... the way Reason used to talk sh*t about you and yanos."

Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

According to TimesLIVE, Mufasa had earlier said peeps were not gonna shade Reason for finally doing the yanos.

"They aren't gonna say s**t. It's not what you're doing, it's who is doing it. The truth is I am the pulse. I am so connected to the culture that I can't set a foot wrong. They always criticise in the beginning but they always follow. It don't matter no more though, it's adapt or die."

Social media users took to Cassper Nyovest's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of the comments below:

@SjavaOgezayo wrote:

"Reason, Speedsta, NOTA, list is endless. Do you bro."

@Mabhenan1 said:

"No one pays attention like your haters."

@Batsii commented:

"Jealousy almost got him admitted in hospital but all music heals."

@Sbo_Sbora wrote:

"I remember his tweets."

@Kgosi66 added:

"Reason just took the Biggest 'L' but hey if you cant beat them, join them."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Reason changes stage name ahead of yanos release

In related new, Briefly News reported that Reason will now be called Sizwe Alakine. The rapper revealed on Instagram and Twitter that he has officially rebranded into an Amapiano artist, including a new look, crew and language of rapping.

Reason's name change is nothing new to local hip hop or the international game. Puff Daddy switched to P Diddy, Tumi to Stogie T, Easy Mac to Mac Miller and ProKid to Pro.

As reported by ZAlebs, Sizwe Alakine posted a video of an Amapiano beat while he laid a verse on it, including his new name in the caption on Instagram. The post drew a couple of brief comments from industry musicians such as PH, KidX and Kyl Deutsch.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za