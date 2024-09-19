South Africans had a bad feeling after Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest declared that they had big news

The rappers are gearing up for the premiere of their documentary after embarking on the African Throne tour

Mzansi was relieved that it wasn't a music announcement, while others couldn't wait to see what went down in the tour

News of Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest's documentary sparked mixed reactions. Images: Instagram/ nasty_csa, Twitter/ casspernyovest

Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest's announcement of their African Throne tour documentary was met with harsh criticism from netizens.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C announce documentary

Nearly a year since wrapping up the African Throne tour, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are ready to take fans through what went down.

Taking to the official African Throne Twitter (X) page, a documentary set to highlight the highs and lows of the tour was announced:

"Experience the ups and downs, challenges and triumphs of the tour with @Nasty_CSA and @casspernyovest. From unforgettable moments to tour obstacles, get ready for a raw and authentic glimpse into the tour like never before!"

Though no date has been released as yet, the doccie is expected to premiere on Prime Video:

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C's announcement

Even before the news dropped, netizens weren't looking forward to what the rappers were up to:

honchoyde said:

"It better not be a joint album; Cizzle doesn’t need this at all."

Booegiemann called out Cassper:

"Cassper is trying to slow down Nasty, man."

PapieJacobson wrote:

"I really don't know why Nasty C wants to collab with this guy, he won't benefit from this."

Meanwhile, others are excited and praised the rappers' moves:

ministerTP__ wrote:

"Now I need to sign up on prime."

6treal said:

"This is what big moves look like: not competing for a spot in the charts with an upcoming rapper."

ThabangRamoki posted:

"So, I'm gonna get @PrimeVideo."

Cassper Nyovest hints at new music

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest saying he has been writing more and more.

The rapper boastfully bragged about his pen game and declared that nobody could match up to it.

