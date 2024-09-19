Global site navigation

Khaya Dladla Reportedly Pulls Out of Mandoza Concert Over Disagreements With Event Organisers
Khaya Dladla Reportedly Pulls Out of Mandoza Concert Over Disagreements With Event Organisers

by  Moroba Moroeng 2 min read
  • Khaya Dladla is said to have pulled out of the Mandoza event over disagreements with the organisers
  • The media personality reportedly said he was misled and decided to distance himself from the show
  • The concert also featured Mandoza's sons, and netizens cheered them on for keeping their dad's legacy alive

Khaya Dladla pulled out of hosting a show
Khaya Dladla said he felt disrespected and misled by the event organisers. Images: khaya_dladla
Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Khaya Dladla is not on good terms with the organisers of Mandoza's tribute concert.

Khaya Dladla pulls out of Mandoza event

Just days ahead of Mandoza's anticipated legacy event, which took place on 18 September 2024, there was reportedly some drama brewing in the background.

The show, which was also meant to celebrate the late musician's hit song, Nkalakatha, approaching its 25th year, was met with hostility after Khaya Dladla pulled out from being the host.

According to ZiMoja, the former Gagasi FM presenter called the organisers out for misleading him, saying he was contacted to host, but after giving them a discount, he was then put on the poster for a guest appearance:

"It's highly disrespectful to get a call after seeing my face on the poster saying I would only be making an appearance and my fee has been dropped.
"Why not conclude all this with me prior? This shows a high level of unprofessionalism from the organisers."

Khaya further shared the poster on his Instagram story, saying he had nothing to do with the event after they got off on the wrong foot. He was soon replaced by Rami Chuene.

Khanya Dladla blasted the organisers for Mandoza's concert
Khaya Dladla pulled out of Mandoza's tribute concert. Image: khaya_dladla
Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Mandoza concert

Netizens cheered and couldn't wait to celebrate Mandoza's legacy with his loved ones:

sindimsindoza said:

"Mfana ka Auntiza, ngiyeza lapho eGoli!"

dj.makhekhe cheered:

"On boizin!"

IamGiven_M wrote:

"Eish, I miss this legend."

preciousmomentstv was excited:

"Ayeye!"

Shebeshxt lands in trouble with event organiser

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from a frustrated event organiser who called out Shebeshxt for being a no-show after being paid.

The organiser reportedly failed to get his refund from the rapper's team, which had been sending him from pillar to post for months.

Moroba Moroeng avatar

Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za

