Khaya Dladla is said to have pulled out of the Mandoza event over disagreements with the organisers

The media personality reportedly said he was misled and decided to distance himself from the show

The concert also featured Mandoza's sons, and netizens cheered them on for keeping their dad's legacy alive

Khaya Dladla said he felt disrespected and misled by the event organisers. Images: khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Khaya Dladla is not on good terms with the organisers of Mandoza's tribute concert.

Khaya Dladla pulls out of Mandoza event

Just days ahead of Mandoza's anticipated legacy event, which took place on 18 September 2024, there was reportedly some drama brewing in the background.

The show, which was also meant to celebrate the late musician's hit song, Nkalakatha, approaching its 25th year, was met with hostility after Khaya Dladla pulled out from being the host.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to ZiMoja, the former Gagasi FM presenter called the organisers out for misleading him, saying he was contacted to host, but after giving them a discount, he was then put on the poster for a guest appearance:

"It's highly disrespectful to get a call after seeing my face on the poster saying I would only be making an appearance and my fee has been dropped.

"Why not conclude all this with me prior? This shows a high level of unprofessionalism from the organisers."

Khaya further shared the poster on his Instagram story, saying he had nothing to do with the event after they got off on the wrong foot. He was soon replaced by Rami Chuene.

Khaya Dladla pulled out of Mandoza's tribute concert. Image: khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Mandoza concert

Netizens cheered and couldn't wait to celebrate Mandoza's legacy with his loved ones:

sindimsindoza said:

"Mfana ka Auntiza, ngiyeza lapho eGoli!"

dj.makhekhe cheered:

"On boizin!"

IamGiven_M wrote:

"Eish, I miss this legend."

preciousmomentstv was excited:

"Ayeye!"

Shebeshxt lands in trouble with event organiser

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from a frustrated event organiser who called out Shebeshxt for being a no-show after being paid.

The organiser reportedly failed to get his refund from the rapper's team, which had been sending him from pillar to post for months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News