The South African legendary Kwaito star Mandoza's life will be turned into a musical

The stage play will be titled The Road to Nkalakatha, and it will be in theatres on 18 September 2024

Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, revealed that there will also be a tribute concert to celebrate Nkalakatha

Mandoza's legacy continues to be celebrated as his life and career will be on full display at a theatre.

'The Road to Nkalakatha' will be a musical tribute to Mandoza. Image: Naashon Zalk

Source: Getty Images

Mandoza musical stage play to premier in September

According to TshisaLIVE, the musical titled The Road to Nkalakatha will be in theatres on 18 September 2024 at the Soweto Theatre.

The musical will celebrate the illustrious life and career of the South African legendary Kwaito star Mandoza. The Nkalakatha hitmaker passed away in 2016 after he was diagnosed with pharyngeal cancer.

Mandoza also allegedly had lost his eyesight before his untimely death.

25 Years of Nkalakatha

The mastermind behind this play is none other than Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala. She told the news publication that a narrator will be playing out some of the scenes on stage which depict Mandoza's life. The musical will also pay homage to his greatest hits.

In addition to that, there will also be a 25 years of Nkalakatha Tribute Concert at Orlando Stadium to celebrate Nkalakatha when it turns 25 next year.

The significance of this stadium is because that is where he last performed before he met his demise.

Mpho Tshabalala celebrates Mandoza's heavenly birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mandoza's widowed wife, Mpho Tshabalala, celebrated the Nkalakatha hitmaker's heavenly birthday recently.

The TV producer shared a moving tribute to her late husband, saying his absence is unsettling, and she still mourns him to this day. South Africans showed love to Mpho and sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Mandoza, and they appreciated her message which read:

"Mshengu Tshabalala, it still feels strange celebrating your birthday without you, but I know your spirit moves with me daily. Happy 8th heavenly birthday. May you keep on being the amazing star you have been because through you, k'sane hope."

