Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala, celebrated the Nkalakatha hitmaker's heavenly birthday

The television producer shared an emotional tribute to her late husband, saying his absence is unsettling

Mzansi showed love to Mpho and sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Mandoza

Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala, paid tribute to her late husband on his 46th heavenly birthday. Images: mphotshabalala3

Source: Instagram

Eight years since he died, Mandoza's wife still finds it challenging to celebrate special occasions without him. On the Kwaito star's 46th heavenly birthday, his widow, Mpho Tshabalala, posted a touching tribute that moved netizens to tears and used one of his songs to drive the message home.

Mpho Tshabalala celebrates Mandoza's birthday

Mandoza's absence has not been easy on his loved ones, especially his widow, Mpho Tshabalala, who is left with memories of their time together.

Having recently accepted her late hubby's posthumous lifetime achievement award at the SAMAs, Mpho penned a touching message in honour of Mandoza's heavenly birthday.

It's the special occasions that are the hardest for the Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza executive producer to celebrate.

On what would have been his 46th birthday, Mpho paid tribute to Mandoza using his song Vutha, while acknowledging his absence as well as his spirit, which "moves with her daily":

"Mshengu Tshabalala, it still feels strange celebrating your birthday without you, but I know your spirit moves with me daily. Happy 8th heavenly birthday."

"May you keep on being the amazing star you have been, because through you, k'sane hope."

Mzansi shows love to Mandoza

Netizens gathered to pay tribute to Mandoza and celebrate his life on his heavenly birthday:

Media personality, Penny Lebyane wrote:

"Oh, my brother. Happy Birthday to him in heaven."

_mangubs said:

"Happy heavenly birthday!"

philisiwemagcaba was shattered:

"Our brother, Mandoza."

pheladimalungz celebrated Mandoza:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Mshegu. May your soul continue to rest in peace."

pa.tience5890 posted:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Mandoza."

ntfoundation responded:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Nkalakatha!"

Mandoza's Nkalakatha ushers in Rugby World Cup

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Mandoza's Nkalakatha grew popular ahead of the anticipated Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks and All Blacks clash was a history-defining moment for South Africans, and Mandoza's 23-year-old smash hit was Mzansi's song of choice to celebrate the Boks' win.

