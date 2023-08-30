Kwaito star Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala has shared some valuable lessons that viewers should expect

They will be the key fundamentals in episode 3 of the Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza biopic

The show has received stellar reviews from social media since its premiere, with viewers saluting the actors

Mpho Tshabalala gives viewers of ‘Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza’ a sneak peek of what to expect from the third episode of the biopic. Images: @wiseman_mncube, @lorrainemoropa

Mpho Tshabalala, the wife of the late Kwaito star Mduduzi' Mandoza' Tshabalala, has given the viewers of Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, a sneak peek of the third episode, along with life lessons

5 Lessons from episode 3 of Mandoza's biopic

Mpho told ZiMoja that the episode will be a depressing one and hopes that Mzansi will use these five lessons from it:

Stay true to yourself

Stay away from the fast life

Never forget where you come from

Know the business side

Never limit yourself

Lorraine Moropa portrays Mpho Tshabalala in Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

Mandoza's widow is the creative brains behind the fan-fav biopic. Her romantic character in Mandoza's story is played by former The Queen actress Lorraine Moropa.

She announced her casting on the show with an Instagram note calling herself "Intombi yeNkalakatha", saying in part:

"It’s been nothing but a blessing telling her love story and life journey with iSgelekeqe es’focus, uPhunyuka Bamphethe, The Icon and Superstar Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala."

Social media congratulates Lorraine Moropa on her Mandoza biopic role

Mzansi was proud to learn about the actress's new gig and congratulated her on her Instagram and said:

@Monicakobo congratulated:

"Congratulations babe, I can’t wait."

@Estelle_bertille was anticipating:

"I have not seen it yet, but I know you absolutely nailed it. Can’t wait to watch it."

@Nightlasthappenedit was proud:

"So proud of you baby, keep shining."

@Koketso_motlhabane praised:

"Congratulations baby, you deserve all of it. To God be the glory."

@Kb_snapped was excited:

"She is back."

Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza's episode 1 gets a nod

In a related Briefly News story, the biopic received a thumbs-up from South Africans after its first episode.

Viewers reacted to a Facebook post by Wiseman Mncube, who plays the main character of Mandoza. He was showered with compliments, hailing a stellar performance.

