Wiseman Mncube takes on the role of Mandoza, immersing himself in meticulous research and personal encounters to bring the legendary musician to life

Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, shared with Briefly News her vision of celebrating his life and origins, offering a personal look into the man behind the music

The Mandoza biopic offers an emotional tribute to the late musician's journey, highlighting his rise in the music industry and preserving his enduring impact

Wiseman Mncube will portray Mandoza in the upcoming biopic the musician's wife, Mpho Tshabalala advocated for. Images: Gallo Images/ Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images and @mphotshabalala3/ Instagram

As anticipation grows for the exclusive premiere of Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza on BET Africa channel 129, actor Wiseman Mncube, who takes on the iconic role of Mduduzi "Mandoza" Tshabalala, shared his thoughts on stepping into the shoes of the late legendary musician.

The highly anticipated six-part biopic is set to grace our small screens on Wednesday, 16 August, promising a personal exploration of the life and legacy of one of South Africa's most beloved artists.

BET Africa hosted an exclusive screening night on Tuesday, 8 August, at a lavish event in Sandton where the cast, crew and key figures gathered to celebrate the forthcoming release.

In an interview with Briefly News, Wiseman Mncube, known for his remarkable performances in various productions, revealed that the opportunity to portray Mandoza was a significant moment in his career.

Speaking about the role, Mncube expressed:

"This was a big opportunity to demonstrate the life of the late legendary Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala lived before his untimely death."

Wiseman Mncube prepared for the role by immersing himself in Mandoza's world

Mncube shared his meticulous preparation process, saying:

"Mpho, his wife, was there to give me all the info I needed to know about him so that I could prepare myself before going on screen.

"I also had two days to go to Zola in Soweto, where Mandoza grew up, to meet up with the people he grew up with, his friends, to get myself prepped and showcase him the best way I could."

Mncube's dedication to portraying Mandoza authentically shines through as he delves into the complexity of the late artist's character. Through his research, he discovered that Mandoza was a people person who deeply cherished his family, friends and fans.

"Even though he was growing immensely in the entertainment industry, he also made it a point to tag his friends, the Chiskop Crew, along with him," Mncube told Briefly News.

Mpho Tshabalala: Mandoza's wife - the driving force behind the biopic

Mpho, Mandoza's wife, told Briefly News about her desire for the world to celebrate her late husband's life and witness the origins of his fame.

"I wanted people to continue celebrating Mandoza's life and also get to see how all the fame began and to keep his legacy alive."

Mpho also shared exciting news with fans, hinting at more shows in the pipeline. She urged fans to stay tuned for September as their son Tumelo Tshabalala is set to release a music project in tribute to his father.

Mandoza, born in Zola, Soweto, left an indelible mark on the music industry before his untimely passing on 18 September 2018.

His musical journey gained momentum with the formation of the Chiskop group, which signed an eight-year contract and released their debut album, Klaimer, propelling Mandoza to national and international recognition.

The late artist's accolades and contributions continue to be remembered and celebrated, making the upcoming biopic a testament to his enduring legacy.

As the release date draws near, fans of Mandoza and enthusiasts of South African music eagerly await the chance to witness the incredible portrayal of the legendary artist's life by Wiseman Mncube.

The Mandoza biopic promises to be an emotional and enlightening journey, offering viewers a glimpse into the man behind the music.

Make sure to mark your calendars for 16 August, when the Mandoza biopic will exclusively premiere on BET Africa channel 129, taking us on a memorable ride through the life and times of a true South African musical icon.

Celebrating Mandoza’s impact on the music industry

Briefly News previously reported that Mandoza may be gone, but his legacy lives on. The late Kwaito legend left Mzansi with countless hits when he died on 18 September 2016 in Johannesburg.

The Chiskop member, whose real name is Mduduzi Tshabalala, changed how people looked at township life when he left his Kwaito group and went solo in early 2000.

He gave the country's youth hope with his uplifting lyrics.

