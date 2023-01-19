Late Kwaito legend Mandoza's music had a positive impact on the local music industry and some government officials praised him for uniting Mzansi with songs such as Nkalakatha

The star who would have celebrated his birthday on 17 January, has also been hailed for penning lyrics that encouraged th youth to reach for their dreams instead of waiting for handouts

The musician's legacy lives on through his other songs such as Respect Life and Indoda in which he encouraged people to never give up but rise up to be stronger than before

Mandoza may be gone but his legacy lives on. The late Kwaito legend left Mzansi with countless hits when he passed away on 18 September, 2016 in Johannesburg.

The Chiskop member, real name Mduduzi Tshabalala, changed the way people looked at township life when he left his Kwaito group and went solo in early 2000. He gave the country's youth hope with his uplifting lyrics. The Nkalakatha hitmaker was born on 17 January and many took to social media to remember him and wish him a happy heavenly birthday.

In celebration of his heavely birthday and his positive impact in the Soouth African music industry, Briefly News zoomed in on his life and how some of his songs united Mzansi and gave hope to the unemployed youth at the time he popped up.

Did Mandoza's music help consolidate the nation building agenda?

The late star, who succumbed to brain cancer, was considered a nation building ambassador by some of the country's politicians. Because of his music, the musician was dubbed a street poet as he used his lyrics as a vehicle to reach and motivate the youth not to rest on their laurels. He encouraged them to stand up and be counted.

His massive hit, Nkalakatha, reached top of the charts on both traditionally black and white radio stations. Former Communications Minister, Faith Muthambi, said the crossover song helped consolidate the nation building agenda that late Nelson Mandela always dreamed of, reports SA People.

Will Mandoza's music live on forever?

Some of Mandoza's lyrics spoke about how a man can fall on hard times, but rise up to be stronger on the next day. Many people complained about struggling financially during the hard Covid-19 lockdown but many of them are now back on their feet, just like Mandoza said in his song Indoda (A Man).

In his song Respect Life, Mandoza sang about how he was in and ourt of jail but still survived and how he abused substance, addigng that he was able to beat his addiction. According to IOL, the song's powerful messsage teaches young men to respect life in order to become successful in the future.

Mandoza remembered for music that united Mzansi

Mandoza brought the people of Mzansi together. When his single titled Nkalakatha came out, it united the country. People from the leafy suburbs to those living in poverty danced together. The song also changed his life for good.

He gained so much respect from other musicians who were struggling to top charts on all radio stations in Mzansi.The song was a party anthem for people of all colours in Mzansi. In fact, the song is still a favourite at most ccompanies' year-end functions.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa praised Mandoza for his contribution towards nation-buiding. Mthethwa said Mandoza's music encouraged many in the country to reach for their dreams, reports The Citizen.

