Black Coffee is being applauded by Mzansi for putting his oldest son Esona on by playing a live set with him at a packed venue

The Grammy-winning DJ posted a stunning pic of himself sharing the stage with Esona who was also credited as one of the producer's on Drake's house album

Social media users sang Black Coffee's praises after he shared the pic, adding that he is a good father for teaching his son to make his own money

Black Coffee is being applauded for being a good father. The world-renowned DJ is being praised for putting his son, Esona, on.

Black Coffee is being applauded for putting his son, Esona, on. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning music producer took to his timeline to share a stunning pic of himself and Esona playing a live set together. The Superman hitmaker also put his son on when he was working on Drake's house project. Esona was credited as one of the producers on the Canadian rapper's album.

Mzansi gives Black Coffee his flowers for being a good dad

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the pic Black Coffee posted on his timeline. They praised him for making sure that he puts his son's name on the world map.

@Yeezuss

"Must be such a great feeling as a father, it was a beautiful moment to watch."

@Range888888 said:

"The greatest achievement for any father is to educate his children to be participants of the global economy. Your son is now beyond African mediocrity. Re go rata kaofela @RealBlackCoffee."

@Mphutlane_2010 commented:

"I sure am one of the biggest fan."

@IAnayawa said:

"Nice one, Nathi!"

@sizwein83356491 wrote:

"I hope you give all your other kids the same treatment you give your first born King Coffee,you truly are a good father to your son."

@ReelSimlet added:

"Two generations....the past, that is the present, that is the future. LEGACY...."

