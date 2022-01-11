Eminem's only biological daughter is Hailie Jade Mathers. At the tender age of six, she performed alongside her dad in the song My Dad's Gone Crazy. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers, is a prominent American rapper. What else is known about the celebrity's daughter, Hailie?

Hailie Jade is a celebrity child and now a famous social media personality. Photo: @hailiejade

Source: Instagram

Hailie Jade is a social media influencer who has recently gained popularity on several social media platforms. What is Hailie Jade's full name? Her full name is Hailie Jade Scott-Mathers. Here is all you need about her online career and personal life.

Hailie Jade's profiles

Full name: Hailie Jade Scott-Mathers

Hailie Jade Scott-Mathers Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 25th December 1995

25th December 1995 Age: 27 years (as of December 2022)

27 years (as of December 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-88

86-66-88 Shoe size: 7(US)

7(US) Dress size: 8(US)

8(US) Hair colour: Golden brown

Golden brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father: Marshall Bruce Mathers

Marshall Bruce Mathers Mother: Kim Anne Scott

Kim Anne Scott Siblings: Whitney Scott, Alaina Marie and Paul Scott

Whitney Scott, Alaina Marie and Paul Scott Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Evan McClintock

Evan McClintock High School: Chippewa Valley High School

Chippewa Valley High School University: Michigan State University

Michigan State University Profession: Social media influencer

Social media influencer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Hailie Jade's Instagram: @hailiejade

@hailiejade TikTok: @hailie_jade

Early life

Jade was born in Detroit, Michigan, the USA, to a popularly known family in the music industry. Her father is Marshall Bruce Mathers, while Hailie Jade's mom is Kimberly Anne Scott. Eminem is an acclaimed hip hop rapper, songwriter and record producer by profession.

Jade is not the only child in the family. She was raised alongside her three siblings from her mother's side. The names of Hailie Jade's siblings are Aliana Marie, Whitney Scott Mathers and Paul Scott.

Growing up, Hailie had an unpleasant childhood because of her parents' unstable relationship. Jade's parents separated soon after she was born but united again and even got married for the second time. After that, however, they ended up separating and divorcing after infidelity allegations.

At the time of writing this article, Hailie Jade's parents are divorced, but the Instagram star shares a strong bond with them.

Education

She completed her high school education at Chippewa Valley High School in 2014 before joining Michigan State University attaining a degree in Psychology. The notable artist's daughter excelled in all of her classes and was even named to her college's Dean list as one of the top students. She was also a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society.

How old is Hailie Jade?

Is Hailie Jade 25? No, the songwriter's daughter was born on 25th December 1995. As such, in December 2022, Hailie Jade's age is 27 years. However, in 2020 she celebrated her 25th birthday with positivity and mentioned the following on Instagram;

25 on the 25th ⁣even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday I originally would’ve planned, I know I will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life ⁣ ⁣ Merry Christmas & happy holidays everyone!!

Rise to stardom

Besides being known for her father's celebrity status, Jade is a well-known social media influencer with a massive following, especially on Instagram, where she has 2.3 million followers.

Jade is most recognized for the relatable content on TikTok, where she has a considerable following. Photo: @hailiejade

Source: Instagram

Hailie Mathers' Instagram page has pictures of lifestyle and culture as well as fashion and travel-related posts.

Is Hailie Jade on TikTok?

Yes, apart from Instagram, the daughter of a hip hop star commands a sizable following on TikTok with approximately 829.6k followers and over millions of video views.

Her content includes fashion-related vlogs, videos on her daily activities, makeup tips, among others. Furthermore, she is available on Twitter under @haiiliejade with a significant following.

Hailie Jade's and MGK's beef

The Social Media personality was in the middle of a feud between the rapper MGK and her father, Eminem. It all started in 2012 when MGK made some inappropriate comments about Eminem's daughter.

MGK, whose full name is Machine Gun Kelly, mentioned provocative sentiments about Hailie when he called her "hot", which caused a feud between the two rappers.

Who is Hailie Jade's husband?

Is Hailie Mathers in a relationship? Yes, Eminem's daughter is in a romantic relationship with Evan McClintock; however, the two are yet to get married. Hailie Jade's boyfriend is an economics graduate who serves as an executive with Scout, an investigation management company in Michigan.

The lovebirds have been together since 2016 and often share lovely pics on social media platforms.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock. Photo: @hailiejade

Source: Instagram

Hailie Jade's height

The TikTok star is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and she weighs about 60 kgs. Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches, and she has hazel eyes and golden brown hair.

What is Hailie Jade's net worth?

There are no verified sources to ascertain Hailie's worth, but according to WealthyPersons, she allegedly has a net worth of $2 million.

Hailie Jade was the subject of some of her father's songs, such as Mockingbird (2004), When I'm Gone (2005), and Arose (2017). Although she faced a difficult childhood, that did not deter her from channelling her own path as a social media star.

