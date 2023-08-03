Lunga Mofokeng, who is famous for playing the role of Andile Dikana in the popular telenovela The River has exited the show

Mofokeng shared the devastating news with his followers after sharing a video on his social media pages

Many peeps threatened to boycott the last episodes of the show stating that they only watched because of their fav Lunga

Lunga Mofokeng's journey in the award-winning Mzansi telenovela, The River has sadly come to an end. The actor and TV presenter played the role of Andile Dikana, who was a fan favourite.

Lunga Mofokeng has spoken out after announcing that he is leaving 'The River'. Image: @lungaluchy

Lunga Mofokeng announces The River exit

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor shared a short video alongside a touching caption about finding new opportunities after one door closes. Lunga thanked The River cast members, fans and the production team for a worthwhile experience. The post read:

"When one door closes another opens right? We’re officially done shooting. Thank you to @tshedzapictures for the opportunity. Thank you to @dstvza @1magictv for blessing the people with our great work week and week out. Lastly, thank you to you The River fans/supporters. Y’all made us want to come to work every day. Until we meet again."

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the star said he had bitter-sweet feelings about leaving The River. He noted that although he no longer has to wake up early or read scripts, he is looking forward to doing it all over again on his next gig.

"To wrap on The River, mostly to wrap uAndile feels weird in a way. No more 5 am pick-ups from drivers, no more going through scripts, wardrobe changes. It’s something I’m not used to but I’m very positive to experience it all over again with my next production. I then try by all means to leave my previous character traits behind me, good or bad. Andile stays in the past, I move forward to give life to the next."

Lunga rubbed shoulders with some of the country's best actors and actresses on The River but the biggest lesson he learnt from the show was humility. He also learnt a lot in terms of his craft and how to be a better performer.

"My biggest lesson would be being humble. Nothing builds a great working environment like being humble and knowing ‘umuntu’. Yes, my skills have sharpened, I’ve worked with great legends, so I’ve learnt how to handle myself in environments where anyone can walk in to work with me. I’ve learnt to communicate within the workspace, learnt new techniques on how to be a better performer, and how to navigate within the technical space. I’m grateful."

The actor has received overwhelming support from his fans and followers following the announcement that he is leaving the show. He said the love from viewers warmed his heart, although he was sad to be leaving The River.

"Supporters have been positive and given me words of encouragement towards my future. They loved my work and the warmth I’ve given them at home when it was time to tune in to the show. Everyone keeps saying ‘Don’t worry you’ll get another role, you’re too good". Just those words have become the best thing that has ever happened between me and a fan."

The River fans share mixed reactions following Lunga Mofokeng's exit

Lunga Mofokeng is among the many stars who have been on the show for years. Fans had created a strong bond with his character and many expressed concern after his exit.

Some social media users even threatened to boycott the show following Lunga Mofokeng's announcement.

@khaya_dladla said:

"Well done on telling such a beautiful story and serving the country with your craft…. Can’t wait to see you on a new project and will definitely have you on my show again"

@mrs._vee_95 wrote:

"Once the river is done, I will downgrade to paying for compact and not compact plus… I loved every bit of the show."

@lulu_hela added:

"Congratulations!! It’s been an absolute pleasure to watch your brilliance!! Wishing you all the very best! It’s only the beginning!!!"

@tyeni_olivia noted:

"I’m still in denial "

