Generations: The Legacy has been attached to another payment scandal after a rate fee was leaked

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a shocking advertisement for acting extras from the SABC1 soapie

The post was received with outrage and disappointment by South Africans

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

South Africans are up in arms after an alleged acting advertisement from weekday soapie Generations: The Legacy made the rounds.

The soapie is no stranger to payment disputes. It started a new storyline after firing the main cast in 2014.

'Generations: The Legacy' has been linked with a cast payment scandal after a call rate fee of R160 surfaced on social media. Images: @Gen_legacy

Source: Twitter

Generations: The Legacy is allegedly looking for actors

Social media casting reporter Phil Mphela rocked Twitter when he leaked an extras call on his timeline. This is what the post said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Generations can’t still be paying R160 for extras in 2023. Can we just have an honest conversation about remuneration in this industry. No hate. We not bashing anyone. Just an honest “why” chat that can hopefully move us forward. Is this legit?"

Here is the post below:

Social media reacts to the alleged Generations: The Legacy casting call

Social media users were appalled by the advertisement and took their outrage to Twitter:

@Jabu_Macdonald explained:

"I think the agency takes a lot of money and pay extras less."

@ADS_ZAR suggested:

"Agents need to be regulated on how much they must keep, no ways R160 per day is enough. It might only cover transport and lunch then it's finished."

@Kgopotso_kg need clarity:

"So Generations must pay R1600 for what exactly? Just walking behind action come on guys construction workers earn R10 per hour on 8 hours of hard work. How much do Generations' competitors pay?"

@love_live_move said:

"Kgopolo ke agency e. And they sound rude gore. These ones will clearly give you a run around for your money."

@AndisiweDweba weighed-in:

"I don't think it's Generations that is paying that amount but the agent getting extras, they deduct a whole lot from what the production pays them in order to make profits for themselves. I stand to be corrected."

@mapula_salome said:

"The entertainment industry should just be renamed to exploitation industry."

@SiphokaziSitsha remembered:

"I was an extra in 2009, and we got paid R150 a day and spending R80 from Vaal to Jozi, Jozi to Sasani and the call time was 6:30-18:00. Agents take a huge chunk of these rates."

@lerrykins_ confirmed:

"I can believe that this is true. This is the same production that fired the entire main cast over pay disputes. Clearly, they are stingy."

Kat Sivisanan officially joins House of Zwide

In other casting stories by Briefly News, former Hollywood presenter Katlego Sivisanan has bagged a House of Zwide gig.

The star's agent told Briefly News that he will play the role of dubious Zola, who will have an explosive romance with Zanele, played by Londeka Mchunu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News