Mfundi Vundla was roasted by many after news broke that he's bringing back old Generations characters Tau Mogale and Karabo Moroka

Generations lost scores of viewers when Mfundi fired the whole cast and came up with Generations: The Legacy

Many people said the SABC 1 soapie should be canned because not even Rapulana Seiphemo and Connie Ferguson can save the show

Generations: The Legacy producer Mfundi Vundla trended after news broke that he's bringing back old Generations characters. Rapulana Seiphemo and Connie Ferguson are coming back to spice things up on the SABC 1 soapie.

Mfundi Vundla slammed for the upcoming changes on his show

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to announce that the character of Karabo Moroka, played by Connie, and that of Tau Mogale, played by Rapulana, are coming back on the show.

Reacting to the news, many people roasted Mfundi Vundla, adding that he has run out of ideas. ZAlebs reports that many people said the whole show should be canned because not even Rapulana and Connie can save it.

Mzansi wants SABC 1 to remove Generations: The Legacy from its prime time slot

TV lovers said the show is boring and should be cancelled. They said they stopped watching it when Mfundi fired the whole cast of the defunct Generations and came up with Generations: The Legacy.

@KingDon_za wrote:

"Whenever they run out they call these two to revive the show."

@Fisokuhle_mabuz commented:

"It’s okay for Generations to come to an end."

@ZinhleKheswa5 said:

"The whole channel should be thrown in the bin."

@Phumudzo__ wrote:

"SABC 1 should remove this show and play us funny animal clips ka this time slot. Ayikho lento nje."

@MmakheP commented:

"That show is so boring it should be cancelled."

@SisMokgaetje said:

"Generations must just close shop.SABC must replace this thing coz we no longer watch soapies. The producers are running out of ideas rather, bring back educational shows like Soul City, Soul buddy, Take 5, talk shows with today's content."

@Ndobe_5060 wrote:

"Mfundi must be ANC member, he doesn't believe to New talent...all he does is to recycle lemikhufefe midala."

@Prue03351541 added:

"Generations was supposed to be canned instead of Isidingo! I bet Mfundi Vundla has connections in Luthuli house."

