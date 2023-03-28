Moshe Ndiki took to his timeline to post a heartwarming video of himself spending time with his surrogate mom

The openly gay media personality penned a touching message to his unborn twins, promising them the whole world

Social media users and Mzansi celebs responded positively to Moshe's post, adding that he's going to be a great father

Moshe Ndiki took to his timeline to share that he spent some quality time with his unborn twins. The openly gay media personality is ecstatic about becoming a dad.

Moshe Ndiki penned a sweet message to his unborn twins. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki posts a video kissing his surrogate mom's baby bump

Taking to his verified Instagram handle, Moshe posted a sweet clip of him singing to his surrogate mother. The excited father can also be seen kissing her baby bump in the clip.

ZAlebs reports that he also shared that it was the first time he didn't cry when he had to go home after visiting his surrogate. He further said he sometimes cries when speaking to his unborn babies.

The actor shared how much he loves his babies, promising them the whole world. He even asked his Creator to protect them.

Mzansi reacts to Mshe Ndiki's heartwarming video

Mzansi celebs and Moshe's fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many said he's going to be a great dad.

cookingwithzanele said:

"I’m smiling because I’ve been waiting for this content."

manakaranaka wrote:

"Oh wow. Dreams coming true. Oh Moshe, congratulations love."

refilwemodiselle commented:

"Congratulations, my loving. Lalela, we are babysitting double trouble."

chuksjackson8 said:

"Best gift any responsible father should have. You are the best dad already, Moshe. God is protecting your babies. I plead Psalms 91 over you all. Stay prayed up."

shamea_89 wrote:

"I imagine the baby shower you’re going to have. I'm so happy for you."

luvo_s added:

"Congratulations, love. We thank you for being gay and out and being yourself."

Source: Briefly News