Mihlali Ndamase opened up about quitting alcohol, adding that she has not touched alcohol for the past 30 days

Joining the long list of Mzansi stars who quit booze, the social media influencer shared that she's feeling good and is doing really well in terms of her productivity

After being criticised for partying at Konka in the past few days, the media personality shared that people can still have fun without getting drunk

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mihlali Ndamase took to her timeline to open up about quitting alcohol. The social media influencer shared that she has not touched booze for the past 30 days.

Mihlali Ndamase opened up about quitting alcohol. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase says she's at her happiest after quitting alcohol

ZAlebs reports that Mihlali Ndamase revealed the news via her Instagram stories. The stunner told millions of her followers that she's at her happiest and her productivity has peaked since she decided to quit drinking.

Celebrating 30 days of sobriety, the media personality shared that he hasn't felt so good in months, adding that it's the best decision she made for her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mihlali Ndamase claims people can have fun without alcohol

After the star was slammed for partying at Konka during the past 30 days, she shared that people can still have fun without being drunk. Mihlali said no one policed her for the past 30 days, adding that she plans to remain sober for another month.

Mihlali joined the list of South African stars who quit alcohol. The likes of DJ Cleo and Nina Hastie have also been sober for years after quitting alcohol.

Trevor Gumbi celebrates being sober for the past five months

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Gumbi is proud of himself. The comedian has not touched booze for the past five months. He took to his timeline to celebrate.

The actor posted a pic of himself sweating after having one too many and shared that he doesn't want to go back to being that guy.

Social media users congratulated Trevor for not having touched booze for the past five months and encouraged him to keep going.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News