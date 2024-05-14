Actress and former Mommy Club cast member Omuhle Gela has dropped the Tropika Island competition

The star was selected as one of the celebrities that'll compete for a chance to win R1M but has pulled from it before it even started

The star is said to have left the competition high and dry for an acting gig that she had received

Actress Omuhle Gela has pulled out of the Tropika Island competition. Image: @omuhlegela

Source: Instagram

Actress and reality TV star Omuhle recently made a decision about the gig she got as part of the celebs that'll partake in the Tropika Island competition show, which didn't surprise anyone.

Omuhle Gela pulls out of Tropika Island competition

The actress has taken a decision recently after she was accused of having a BBL done by her fans. The now-turned-producer announced that she has decided to pull out of the Tropika Island competition.

According to ZiMoja, the former Uzalo actress shared that she has dropped the competition show where she was going to stand a chance of winning R1 million for an acting gig that she got, which will clash with the shooting schedule of Tropika Island.

Omuhle said:

"After much consideration and discussion with my acting agent, management team and production, it has become apparent that my involvement in a new upcoming television series will conflict with the shooting schedule for Tropika Island Of Treasure.

"It is with sincere and heartfelt gratitude that I express my appreciation for the opportunity to be part of Tropika Island Of Treasure and I was eagerly anticipating the show. However, we have concluded that prioritising a longer acting contract in my professional field is in my best interest."

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also posted about Gela pulling out of the competition show on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Omuhle Gela quits Tropika Islands Of Treasure. The actress has withdrawn herself from the upcoming season 11 of the competition show. See details on statement below."

See the post below:

Netizens not surprised by Omuhle Gela's decision

After the news was shared on social media, many netizens weren't surprised with the decision the star took:

@regodzumba wrote:

"Her moves in the industry never make sense, she’s ruining her brand."

@khajopertu said:

"She's forever quitting shows."

@ItuItu_Kelly commented:

"She never finishes anything this one nje."

@TheePetal_ mentioned:

"They keep giving people who don't need these jobs."

@NaNgcamane16 questioned:

"Does she ever finish anything?"

@AfricanGhel replied:

"She's forever quitting shame."

@JohnsonAwalle tweeted:

"Thank God she did....she is the most overwhelming lady in the industry...like she brings nothing!"

