Omuhle Gela took to Instagram to brag about her new role on Uzalo , which set a new viewership record of 6.1 million in June

Gela made her first appearance on the show in the newest season in May as Nomaswazi Magwaza, a calculating and intelligent woman

Fans of the actress have congratulated her on reaching this milestone in her career and stated that she is the reason they watch the soap opera

Omuhle Gela, the newest cast member of Mzansi's most popular soap opera, Uzalo, has taken to Instagram to thank the show's fans for their continued support.

‘Uzalo’ Omuhle Gela reacts to the show's June viewership. Image: @omuhlegela

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the show drew 6.1 million viewers in June, up from 5.8 million in May. This enormous record was set in the midst of the nation's ongoing power outages, which prevented many people from watching their favourite soap operas when new episodes first aired.

The actress shared the following image on Instagram following the announcement:

"No load shedding formed against us shall prosper Id like to genuinely thank my supporters on social media and in person. It's my first time doing a show on @mzansi_fosho and by Gods grace my first one was the biggest show in SA. The love out there has been so real and overwhelming."

Omuhle has also expressed her gratitude to the crew and cast for making her feel at home and at ease on set.

"Yoh!! Also S/O to the amazing cast and crew I found there for welcoming the new family with open arms and making us feel at home. Thank you for your endless DM's and for showing love and support to my craft. God bless."

The actress' fans have showered her with compliments for her performance on the show.

@thaboteee

"U doing a great job sis"

@nicoleboondiweni

"You are still the reason I watch Uzalo"

@zokwam

"You are such a breath of fresh air You are so calm And talented keep it up ❤️"

@ledzar_

"And shame I only watch because of you. I love you and you are doing so great. Well done sis wethu♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Omuhle has recently joined the cast of the show. She had been previously announced as a new cast member of the show in February by Phil reports on Twitter, as reported by ZAlebs. She did, however, make her debut as the calculating and intelligent Nomaswazi at the end of May.

