Former Generations: The Legacy actor Moopi Mothibeli has landed a new role on SABC3's The Estate

Mothibeli will make his debut on July 18 as Mohau, a poor engineering student trying to make ends meet by caring for his younger brother

Mothibeli has since spoken out about his experience on Generations: The Legacy, describing it as both fortunate and cursed due to the high viewership, which leads to stereotyping

Moopi Mothibeli, who previously played Smanga Moroka on Generation: The Legacy, has landed a new role on SABC3's The State.

Mothibeli will make his debut on the show as Mohau Kabi, an engineering student from a poor family, as reported by TshisaLIVE. The premiere of the new season will air on SABC3 on 18 July.

Mothibeli discusses the "curse" of soap opera acting in Mzansi

After landing his big break on Generations: The Legacy, Mothibeli has taken on a number of roles, but the actor claims that working on the legendary soap opera with devoted viewers was both a blessing and a curse.

According to TshisaLIVE, the actor claims that even though he has appeared in numerous movies and television shows, including Hotele Lerallaneng, Night Shift, and Netflix's Justice served, people still prefer to refer to him as Smanga his character from Generations: The Legacy. Mothibeli left the soap opera in 2020.

