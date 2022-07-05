Uzalo actress Nothando Ngcobo has made it clear that she won't be opening any of the messages she receives on social media from men asking her out any time soon

This comes after the actress rose to fame and is now ready to branch out into other areas of the industry, but she does not want to lose sight of her original goals

She claims she is similar to her character Hlelo, who has many positive qualities that remind her of herself while she is playing the character

Nothando Ngcobo, best known for her role on Uzalo, Hlelo, has revealed in an interview that she has gained not only respect for her work but also numerous requests from men who want to date her.

'Uzalo' actress Nothando Ngcobo has opened up about the attention she has been getting after debuting on the popular soapie. Image: @nothandongcobo

The actress revealed in an interview with the Daily Sun that she has ignored all of the men's advances because she does not want to lose focus. She mentioned her dream of becoming a television presenter, which has caused her to ignore all social media inboxes.

Daily Sun further reported that Ngcobo has credited her character Hlelo for the attention she has been getting from men on social media.

“Some say they find me attractive while others say they find me intelligent. Men say a lot of good things. Well, I choose to ignore it because I don’t want to find myself in a compromising position. I know what I want and I work hard to get it.”

She added that she has something in common with Hlelo, who is a hardworking and humble woman who does not let anything stop her from achieving her goals. Ngcobo claims she is similar in that regard because she works hard and is careful not to lose focus.

Uzalo gets new faces, Nothando Ngcobo and Andile Msomi join the fam

Briefly News previously reported that Uzalo fans were in for a treat as new cast members made their debut. According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the new faces that joined the show were Nothando Ngcobo and Andile Msomi.

Nothando was confirmed to play the role of Hlelo, a “young spiritually wounded girl,” and Andile took on the “manipulative” character of Mthunzi.

