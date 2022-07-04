Bonang Matheba caused a buzz on social media after the sharing number plate of a car that allegedly bumped into hers and sped off

The seasoned media personality posted the picture and pleaded with her millions of fans to help her catch the culprit

Peeps weighed in on the post, with many saying the Being Bonang star should have reported the matter to the police instead of sharing private details online

Social media users have slammed Bonang Matheba for sharing a peep's personal details on social media. The media personality recently shared a picture of a red car and claimed the lady bumped into her car and drove off.

Bonang Matheba has come under fire from social media users for sharing a woman's private details on Twitter. Image: @bonang_m

The media personality pulled a shocker when she posted a picture of a red Toyota Yaris with two ladies inside. She asked her followers to help apprehend the culprit who "rammed" into her high-end vehicle and left without exchanging details.

According to The South African, the Being Bonang star's Twitter post did not sit well with social media users who pointed out that she was exposing the woman to danger, while others said she should have reported the matter to the police.

@TheBlushingMom_ said:

"You honestly didn’t have to post their registration on social media. What she did was wrong but the right thing to have done was to report it at your local police station and also your insurance company should be able to assist in tracking her."

@JoeJoeLFC wrote:

“You have her registration and description yet you ask your followers to help find her. What are our police there for? This won’t end well Bonang, slightly disappointed with this”

