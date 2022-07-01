Sbahle Mpisane recently left her fan and followers drooling when she posted a video showing off her dancing skills

Not only were fans taken aback by how the fitness bunny can get down, but they were also impressed by her banging body

Many flocked to the post's comments section to shower the stunner with praise for educating them on the benefits of exercising

Sbahle Mpisane knows how to command attention. The media personality left her followers short for words when she posted a video showing off her impressive twerking skills.

Sbahle Mpisane recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of her dance moves.



The fitness enthusiast who was in the gym also had peeps salivating with her banging body. She wrote a lengthy motivational caption urging peeps never to give up.

She educated her Instagram followers on the benefits of consistently exercising and eating healthy. According to the media personality, exercise has helped her lead a healthier lifestyle. She wrote:

"Consistency has been helpful for my mental health as imperfect as I am still. I set attainable goals, have a few supportive understanding individuals in my life, follow a nutritious diet which has been an influential factor."

Peeps flocked to the comments section to comment on Sbahle Mpsane's hot body and impressive dance moves. The post had garnered more than 29K reactions and comments at the time of publication.

@fit_ophela said:

"This is so beautiful to see. well-done mami you look amazing."

@thee_antifragile commented:

"That thing look asstounding ."

@feed_my_tribe noted:

"You look amazing ."

