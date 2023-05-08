Makhadzi's fans have shared mixed reactions to the star's lavish Bed & Breakfast situated in Fourways

According to reports on social media, Makhadzi's stunning three-bedroom B&B goes for R4 000 a night

Fans praised Makhadzi for her new business venture but many said the price was too high for them

Makhadzi is securing the bag. The South African musician reportedly purchased a three-bedroom house in Fourways and made it a Bed & Breakfast.

Makhadzi’s fans have reacted to the star's B&B going for R4K per night. Image: @LivhuwaniPreci4 and @makhadzisa

The Mjolo singer is not the only celebrity who has ventured into the B&B business. Stars like DJ Zinhle also listed her luxury apartment on the rental platform, Airbnb.

Makhadzi's lavish B&B causes a stir on social media

Makhadzi has ventured into the property rental business and her fans are happy for her. The star has been making major strides in the music industry and there's no doubt she will succeed in her new venture.

The news of Makhadzi's B&B has been received with mixed reactions by the Limpopo-born singer's fans. According to a tweet shared by @LivhuwaniPreci4, Makhadzi's three-bedroom home in Fourways is going for a cool R4 000 per night.

If the pictures in the post are to be believed, Makhadzi's all-white home screams luxury.

"This is Makhadzi’s BNB guys show her love by supporting her. It is in four-ways only 4k per night, 3 Bedrooms. Congratulations to Makhadzi wa vhorwine."

Makhadzi's fans say the star's R4K per night B&B is too expensive

Fans congratulated Makhadzi on her major wins. However, many said the price was too high for them. Some even said they are not the target market for the house.

@Tshepo850M said:

"Well done Makhadzi. Pass, I am not the right person for this. Wrong target market."

@DERICK9111 added:

"Demand is higher than me, not target market."

