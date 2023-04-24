Makhadzi, the popular South African musician, has reportedly parted ways with her record label, Open Mic Productions, after her contract expired in March 2023

Makhadzi stated that she had been waiting for a way forward but did not hear from the label, prompting her to acknowledge the end of the contract in a final email

Despite facing challenges such as missed gigs and non-refunded booking fees, Makhadzi remains a resilient and prominent figure in the South African music scene

Makhadzi has parted ways with Open Mic productions. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Twitter

Makhadzi, the popular South African musician known for hits like Matorokisi, has reportedly parted ways with her record label, Open Mic Productions. Makhadzi signed a three-year contract with the company in March 2020, but her contract was not renewed when it expired in March 2023.

The South African reports that Makhadzi stated that she was anticipating a way forward but did not hear from the label, prompting her to send a final email acknowledging the contract had ended. Open Mic Productions has not yet confirmed or commented on Makhadzi's statement.

Makhadzi's career has faced challenges in recent months, including missed gigs and non-refunded booking fees. According to ZAleb, she has also been in the news regarding her relationship with fellow musician Master KG, with conflicting statements about their status.

Despite these setbacks, Makhadzi remains a prominent figure in the South African music scene with a dedicated fanbase.

