South African famous singer Makhadzi recently posted her daughter on her official Instagram page

Many didn't know the Ghananma hitmaker had a daughter despite having a highly publicised dating life

Details of who Makhadzi's baby daddy is haven't been shared, and all things personal like the child's name haven't been disclosed either

Makhadzi pulled a shocker when she posted a photo of a child she claimed was her daughter.

Makhadzi introduced her daughter to the public on Instagram. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Despite having a controversial life, the Umjolo hitmaker has never revealed whether she has a child or not. According to The South African, the child appeared to have been born before Makhadzi's big break in the industry.

Check out Makhadzi's Instagram post about her daughter below:

Meet Makhadzi's daughter. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Was Makhadzi trolling when she posted her "daughter"?

Makhadzi has been having a lot of fun on social media recently, and no one can blame peeps who don't believe the child she posted is hers.

Before posting her "daughter," she caused chaos on social media by posting a photo of her stage outfit, which resembled Beyoncé's jumpsuit. However, her Yoncé-inspired outfit didn't look as good as the Lemonade hitmaker's.

The Ghanama singer trolled herself before everyone else could, leaving many netizens in fits of laughter, causing an online frenzy. She has been on a roll with her trending photos and may have hit the nail on the head by posting her "daughter".

Who could be Makhadzi's baby daddy?

According to The South African, Makhadzi was in a long-term relationship with Master KG. Things turned sour when cheating allegations were levelled.

The ex-couple has been in an on-and-off relationship. ZAlebs reported in December 2022 that they sparked breakup rumours after Master KG was accused of sleeping around while in a relationship with Makhadzi. They confirmed their split only to reunite in 2023.

Things were still unclear where the couple stands, as the last report said they rekindled their relationship when Master KG announced that his "queen", Makhadzi, would be hosting his birthday in 2023.

