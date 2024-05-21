The Kimberley Magistrates' Court denied bail to eight Nigerian nationals accused of malicious injury to property, interference with the law, assault, and public violence

The incident began when the group demanded the release of a compatriot detained by police, leading to attacks on officers and property damage

The court has postponed the case until 18 July, and the accused will appear via an audiovisual remand system.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Eight Nigerian men who allegedly attacked a police station and fought with police officers in Kimberley appeared in the Kimberley district court on Monday and were denied bail. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The Kimberley Magistrates' Court on Monday denied bail to eight Nigerian nationals accused of malicious injury to property, interference with the law, assault, and public violence.

The accused, Onogu Nwaemeka, Kelecho Oken, Ebot Kennedy, Chijioke Steven, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru, Amajoyi Tochukwu, and Charles Okerie Onyedikashi, were arrested following a violent altercation at the Kimberley police station.

The altercation with the police

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the incident occurred when the group demanded the release of a compatriot arrested by the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mayhem broke out as the police tried to contain the situation and the accused started to attack the police as well as damage the state’s property."

According to a TimesLIVE report, the court has postponed the case until 18 July. The accused are set to appear in court via an audiovisual remand system.

See the post below:

Initial incident on the day of the altercation

It is claimed that on the day of the incident, the police had detained their compatriot and they had demanded his release.

"Chaos ensued as the police attempted to control the situation, leading to the accused attacking the officers and damaging state property. Specialized tactical police reinforcements were summoned, and the eight accused were arrested."

He mentioned that during their initial appearance in the Kimberley district court on Monday, the case was postponed for bail information and further investigations.

"At their second appearance on Friday, the court learned that additional information was required for the state to decide on the case going forward."

South Africans urge government to deport them

Mzansi calls for their deportation.

@PoyilaniF said:

"Why not deport them."

@Miz_Ruraltarain commented:

"Great news ."

@MaqunguSivuyile added:

"Deport them all."

@Lethama65968810 said:

"@HomeAffairsSA must do their job too and deport this nonsense."

Foreign nationals are not the primary cause of crime in SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that police minister Bheki Cele recently pointed out that the claims that crime rates are skyrocketing because of foreign nationals are not valid.

Cele said the fact that there are thousands of South Africans in jails means South Africans also commit crimes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News