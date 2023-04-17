A teacher in Durban pulled out all the stops for her daughter, who recently became a teenager

TikTok user @sliesanda decided to spoil her child with Gucci sneakers she has been dreaming about since she was a toddler

The KZN mother said she was not a millionaire but works hard for her kid to have everything her heart desires

KZN mother spoils child with Gucci spoils. Images:@sliesanda/TikTok

Source: TikTok

For one young girl turning 13 will go down in history as one of the best birthdays of her life. TikTok user @sliesanda shared a post of her daughter's experience at the Gucci store at the recently opened Oceans Malls in Umhlanga.

The video has quickly gone viral, with close to 400 000 views and over 30 000 likes. The mother and daughter played a card game in which she had to choose between two options. Whatever she chose, the teen would get as a gift.

Mother pulls out all the stops for her princess

The mother allocated a budget of R13 000 for her daughter, but the trainers were slightly more expensive than the initial pricing, which was nothing for her little princess.

She said:

"Fun was had kwi 13th Birthday kaMam Gabadeli. Happy birthday MaDladla wam."

Netizens were shocked at the price of Gucci goods

People were shocked at the costs of the luxury sneakers. Many people shared memories of when they turned 13 and how basic it was compared to this young girl's celebrations.

Here are some of the comments:

@Owami commented:

"At 13 I went to Spur and painted my face, kwaphela."

@Sarah said:

"Yazin. I need to have a conversation with my old lady at this point."

@Caela commented:

"The way she was so excited and grateful for the Kit Kat and R100. Our little queen deserved that Gucci."

@BotsheloThameng said"

"You can tell when a child was planned."

@comfy312 said

"This girl just got my whole month salary."

Source: Briefly News