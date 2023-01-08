Master KG and Makhadzi found themselves topping Twitter trends following a number of social media posts on their pages

Makhadzi pulled a shocker when she shared her boyfriend's numbers on social media and also claimed that he cheated on her with two women from Botswana

She later claimed that her account had been hacked and the Waya Waya hitmaker responded by saying he didn't know who was behind the posts

There is trouble in Master KG and Makhadzi's paradise. The two stars have been trending on social media after a series of posts.

Master KG has finally shared a response to Makhadzi's claims that her accounts had been hacked. Image: @masterkgsa and @makhadzisa.

Makhadzi had Mzansi at a standstill when she alleged that Master KG had been unfaithful and sleeping with different girls. The singer shared a post saying that beautiful ladies should reach out to the Jerusalema hitmaker for a good payment.

Taking to her Twitter page, the singer and dancer claimed that she was not the one who had posted the information and that her account had been hacked.

"Guys, I was also shocked about the post, someone hacked my account! I finally got my account back."

The posts caused an uproar on social media as fans weighed in on the matter. Many said Makhadzi was forcing things with Master KG and should leave him.

Responding to questions from the popular gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba on Instagram, Master KG said he had no idea who was behind the posts on Makhadzi's pages. He wrote:

"I really don't know."

