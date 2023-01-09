Nomcebo Zikode is becoming an international star and her followers are here for her success

The star spent most of 2022 touring international countries such as Canada, the USA and Israel

Taking to her social media recently, the Xola Moya Wam' hitmaker announced that she had a fully packed show in Miami

Nomcebo Zikode hit stardom when her controversial song with Master KG Jerusalema hit the airwaves and has never looked back since then.

Nomcebo Zikode has revealed that she had her final show of 2022 in Miami. Image: @nomcebo_zikode.

Source: Instagram

The star has been globetrotting showcasing her talent and unmatched voice in many countries including Canada, Tunisia, Israel and the USA.

According to The Daily Sun, the talented South African hitmaker had her fans and followers basking with pride when she revealed that her last international show was fully packed.

Taking to her Twitter page, she shared that more than 150 000 people attended the show and they counted down into the new year together. She wrote:

"My last international event of 2022 at Bayfront Miami was a success over 150000 came over and we did the countdown of the new year together,Thank you so much Miami for showing me love will forever be in my heart."

Social media users hailed her for the successful show. Many said she has one of the best voices in the world.

@kareytzulu said:

"This is amazing ma Nomcebo, you are the best singer ever, God bless you."

@EllieGuidetti commented:

"Yaasss mama you smashed it, you knocked it right the ballpark! ."

@JerryMjerezar replied:

"All because of Jerusalem. Fix your problem with Master KG. Rule number 1 in the 48 laws of power says Never outshine the master."

@AngelaLennon18 added:

"You slayed it awesome enjoyed watching you made my night! ❤️."

Akon: Mzansi asks for refunds after the American artists failed to pitch at a club gig in Cape Town

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge has issued a statement stating that an event planned to host American singer Akon will no longer take place.

According to an official statement shared on Twitter by @odirileram, the Cape Town club contacted Akon's representatives and paid the required fee to host the singer.

However, the statement went on to say that there were problems along the way, which resulted in the Lonely hitmaker not showing up.

