Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge in Cape Town has issued a statement saying that they had booked Akon but he never showed up

According to a the lengthy media release circulated online by the club, they contacted the star through his representatives

South Africans who read the the post said something is fishy, and it appears the club was scammed

Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge has issued a statement stating that an event planned to host American singer Akon will no longer take place.

Akon has pulled a no-show in a Cape Town gig. Image: Slaven Vlasic and Shane Anthony Sinclair

According to an official statement shared on Twitter by @odirileram, the Cape Town club contacted Akon's representatives and paid the required fee to host the singer.

However, the statement went on to say that there were problems along the way, which resulted in the Lonely hitmaker not showing up.

See the complete statement below:

The statement went viral on social media, with people weighing in. Many people criticised the club, claiming that they are constantly involved in drama.

@MasizoleSukwana said:

"Was Akon even aware that he was booked and supposed to be there? Or they just scammed people using his name.. "

@uSomie_Matha replied:

"This has to be the worst ran establishment ever."

@TheePrincess9 commented:

"Sounding like they got scammed probably booked A-Con."

@__Gugulethu shared:

"Why does this club have so much drama? Lmao."

@ThegodfatherZA posted:

"The reputation of complaining about everybody"

@DDT_PM wrote:

"So are they going to refund their customers for Akon no show ?"

@kiikiikins reacted:

"This place is a circus "

@TheBoyTapes also said:

"Leaving your house to go see Akon in 2023 is nasty business"

@MsRebrand added:

"Someone did say that this establishment lies for PR/outrage."

