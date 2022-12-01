Nota Baloyi has become a social media laughingstock after two photos of him passed out in an empty nightclub went viral

The snaps were shared by Twitter popular user @ChrisExcel102 to his one million followers, and the post quickly trended

Peeps not only laughed at Nota, but also suspected that he was suffering from loneliness after divorcing Berita

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Nota Baloyi has once again topped Twitter's trending topics.

Nota Baloy's 2 pics showing him sleeping in a nightclub have gone viral. Image: Oupa Boapape

Source: Getty Images

According to two photos posted by a famous Twitter influencer with over a million followers, @ChrisExcel102, the music executive passed out in a nightclub.

"Paparazzi caught My Goat Nota passed out at the night Club "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Since he divorced his wife Berita, Nota hasn't been doing well. Nota has shaded Berita on the timeline numerous times. The music mogul even revealed some private moments between the two of them when they were still romantically involved.

Following the release of the images showing Nota dozing off on a nightclub couch while it appears that everyone else had already left, people began to make speculations. Some netizens said that Nota looked like he wasn't doing well. Other people believed Berita's departure affected him more than he realised.

Other online people simply chose to troll Nota, who couldn't stay awake long enough to enjoy his night out.

Check out other comments below:

@Chiisa011 said:

"The stress this guy is having, I wouldn’t wish for it even on my enemy."

@I_Eat_Brainz shared:

"I knew it was him just by looking at those tired shoes that look like a bread crust."

@Kaydot_scotch posted:

"A real goat even got into the club with flip-flops."

@2agreement replied:

"When you tried making trouble with everyone and all of them blue-ticked you even the police mized you lol even red bull won't help, you got knocked off."

@BeatsbyAnarky1 commented:

"Bro probably dreaming about Berita and the police"

@WeFCBusiness reacted:

"Not Nota sleeping on the 1st of December."

@Atang_Atang21 also said:

"Ya no he’s definitely going through something."

@Ntje11 added:

"He needed a good nap after ranting the whole day."

Nota Baloyi drags Mpho Maboi after Kaya 959 drama, Mzansi not impressed

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi threw major shots in the direction of Mpho Maboi. The controversial music exec was a guest on one of the podcasts when he dragged the sports presenter.

The former manager of Kwesta was reacting to the recent drama on Kaya 959 that saw station manager Sibongile Mtyali being axed. Sizwe Dhlomo apparently reported Mpho to Sibongile but she apparently refused to fire her.

In a clip trending on Twitter, Nota claimed Mpho Maboi doesn't know anything about sports. According to ZAlebs, he accused Mpho of bagging sports presenting gigs because she was married to former soccer star Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News