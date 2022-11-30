A clip of many people turning up at a funeral had online users reacting as they shared their thoughts

The video showed that masses of people gathered to have a jol right in the graveyard while burying someone

Many peeps shared their comments as they had jokes about the dramatic scene that unfolded during the send-off

A video of people having fun at a funeral has people confused. Online users shared their reactions to the clip.

People at a funeral with happy, and netizens reacted to seeing the footage. Image: @danielmarvel

Source: Twitter

The video of the unique funeral inspired various comments. People try to figure out the one they were all in jovial at the sad ceremony.

Cheerful funeral has South Africans confused

A video on Twitter posted by @danielmarven shows people having fun at a Funeral. The post was captioned:

"Nowadays funerals."

Funerals are not usually a celebration like in other countries, as reported by a Nigeria publication, The Guardian. Many people were amazed by the video. People had jokes as others argued that this is how funerals should be held.

@austinpepar commented:

"Only in South Africa.!"

@beeservicepros commented:

"This is 100% correct. A person must be buried the way he lived. Why niqamba amanga umuntu obengasonti nimlethele umfundisi, who doesn't even know how the deceased looks like? Utsotsi makangcwatshwe ootsotsi, umagosha by bomagoshas, moloi by baloi. Finish."

@SakkieSakkie2 commented:

"From after tears to this. Some things dont need to evolve or change. Question, where did we learn these things? if our forefathers had to be give an chance to come back, many will refuse. Hayibo!"

@simajwili commented:

"If I don’t get sent away with trap music I’m gonna be PISSED."

@MaphekaOn3rd commented:

"Celebrate them how they lived."

@Kgosikgolo_M commented:

"Nothing wrong here they are celebrating the life of the deceased. The deceased probably wanted such."

Source: Briefly News