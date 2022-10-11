One humble Mzansi man took to social media to celebrate the fridge that he had just bought for himself

Twitter user Justice Sibusiso Mashele lives in a one-room home, and buying a fridge was something he dreamed of

Seeing the grateful man’s post had many remembering where they started and others where they are now

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

No win is too small to celebrate, especially if you worked hard for it. One young man just bought himself a fridge and was bursting with pride and gratitude.

Twitter user Justice Sibusiso Mashele shared the news that he bought himself a fridge, and it warmed many hearts. Image: Twitter / Justice Sibusiso Mashele

Source: Twitter

Often we forget how blessed we are because society puts too much pressure on people to continue to strive for unattainable goals. Seeing this young man celebrate his fridge is a reminder to be grateful for the small things.

Twitter user Justice Sibusiso Mashele shared a few pictures of his one-room home in celebration of the fridge he just bought for himself. While having a fridge might seem like a given to some, to Justice, it is a dream come true.

My guy, may God continue to bless you!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Small wins. I bought a fridge. Cela nithi hooray I’m so excited I always wanted a fridge so bad.”

Briefly News got in contact with the incredible human being to get some advice on how to stay this grounded and grateful. This is what he said:

"What I can say is always stay humble because what goes up must eventually go down, and never be afraid to small beginnings even a butterfly didn’t start out as a butterfly it emerged from a caterpillar . That’s what I can say."

Mzansi was humbled by the heart-warming post

Seeing someone so grateful for a fridge had many taking a look back on their journey. Many shared their small wins, and some even reached out to help the man with a few household items. Ubuntu runs strong in our people.

Take a look at just a few of the heart-warming comments:

@MourineNdivhuwo said:

“I remember how I was so excited when I bought myself a fridge, I actually bought it ka lay-by and when I paid last instalment, my heart was so full Recently got a couch and I clean it every 2 secs. Congratulations man”

@spokenpriestess said:

“So exciting! siyabonga mntanasekhaya wishing you more and more of the little and big things you desire ”

@Ma_Rams said:

“Am based in birch acres and am relocating month end I can give you some few stuff if it's okay.”

@KrisisKrest said:

“No achievement is too small especially if it means a lot for you, I'm trying to get a wardrobe.”

@ngle_tjaphisi said:

“I remember when I got my fridge, I kept the wrapping and box on the whole day just admiring it Hooray to you ... Enjoy it, it's YOURS ”

@MofenyS said:

Proud lady shows off quarters in beautiful photos, peeps living for the aesthetics

In related news, Briefly News reported that people usually flaunt their achievements or whatever they take pride in, but for this lady, it's her room.

In a Twitter post, @Jemimaabu shared pictures of her resting place with the caption:

"I really like how my room looks."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News