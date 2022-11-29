A guy left the internet and stitches over two videos of him dancing and later eating after his hard work

Two clips of the young man made rounds on Twitter as people reacted to the dancer at a wedding who demanded food and later got his wish

Peeps had jokes, especially over the second video another man witnessed, and the young dancer ate his food with a lot of gusto

One man caused a commotion on Twitter with two videos. And the guy was dancing at a wedding and needed food at the end of a hectic dance routine.

And when the man got his food, he made it evident that he was hungry. The video of him eating circulated on Twitter, and people made fun of him.

Hungry man gets his fill at South African wedding

In a Twitter video posted by @kulanicool, one man can be seen eating with a lot of enthusiasm. The video started with the young man dancing his heart out and demanding food. Part two of the video shows the dancer wolfing down his plate.

Watch the full videos below:

about others eating habits. People could not stop joking at the young man's expense. Netizens were fascinated by the man in the video, who looked disturbed while watching the young man eat his food.

@MonaMabille commented:

"That guy next to him is concerned and disgusted."

@_PhumuMulaudzi commented:

"My guy over there is slowly losing his appetite. The shock also had him mistakenly eating with the knife."

@TheSwipist commented:

"Just for cpnttrol, when you eat you make sure."

@l_dakkie commented:

"How to eat at your exes wedding."

@rebellion_ekapa commented:

"When does he swallow?"

@tanyaradzwa__ commented:

"He’ll be included in the pitbull ban one day."

@WNAngula commented:

"My guy is literally sweating."

@M0722883736 commented:

"This guy is hungry hey."

@Michael97191278 commented:

"Why is he eating like that. That food looks nice and should be appreciated."

@simsticless commented:

"That man is so worried."

@Rend801 commented:

"Why is he rushing coz the plate is already declared his."

@AMUKELANIE25 commented:

"O tla kgamiwa this one!!! Ai..[He will choke]"

