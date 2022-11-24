Controversial Influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee left Mzansi in stitches with her unusual cooking style

A video of the influencer cooking chicken went viral on social media attracting over seventy thousand views

People have since commented on the video, many questioning and laughing at how the Instagram star prepares her chicken

Cyan Boujee shows off her cooking skills. Image @NalediSekoto/Twitter and @CBoujee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

People have their different preferred ways of preparing their favourite meals, but Cyan Boujee's way caught people's attention and left them talking.

In the video that made rounds on social media, Cyan is cooking a full meal, she starts by marinating her chicken in spices, mayonnaise, tomato sauce and oil. She then puts the marinated chicken in the fridge for "3 hours" then fries it before cooking it in a veges and soup mixture.

Sharing the pictures of Cyan's cooked meal, social media influencer @NalediSekoto wrote:

"Cyan marinated her chicken in Mayonnaise, tomato sauce & oil. Then she fried the chicken in more oil."

The comments section has since been flooded with hilarious comments. @MaNkosi_ wrote:

"She “cooked” that chicken twice, and still came out pink inside.. whats that bean salad? Nna daddys why I don’t like other people cooking for me."

@Luyanda_dnm said:

"Has to be a Wellington promo. No ways. Tomato sauce before cooking, during cooking and after while eating? I refuse to believe that’s possible under normal circumstances."

@LeefoMally:

"I just saw the video on TikTok and cringed at how almost everybody was commending her cooking the amount of spice also??? Ma’am."

@AvelaMawisa brought the video to the TLs, saying: "Guys, Naledi is not lying."

Cyan Boujee exposes Busta 929 for sexual work misconduct, the star reveals she plans to leave his Record Label

In another article, Briefly News reported on the serious allegations Cyan Boujee made against Amapiano star Busta 929.

The influencer claimed that when she was still under Busta 929's label, Thupa Industry, she was subjected to unfair management and violations by the DJ. ZAlebs reported that Busta wanted to have more than just a professional relationship with Cyan. As a result, Cyan decided to end her contract with Busta's record label.

Source: Briefly News