Cyan Boujee has spoken out about her relationship with Busta 929, which she claims was not beneficial to her

The media personality asserts that while on Busta's record label, she was subjected to unfair management and violations by the Amapiano DJ

Netizens have flocked to social media to react to the shocking news, as many expected Cyan and Bista to collaborate in the near future

Cyan Boujee and Amapiano DJ Busta 929's professional relationship has turned sour.

Cyan Boujee has revealed some of the unfair things she suffered under Busta 929's record label. Image: @busta_929/Instagram and @CBoujee/Twitter

According to ZAlebs, Busta wanted him and Cyan to have more than just a professional relationship. As a result, Cyan decided to end her contract with Busta's record label, Thupa Industry.

Cyan spoke candidly about the issues that led to her decision in a statement. She claimed that in order for her to get gigs, the company created fake stories about her so that she could trend. Unfulfilled promises by the company and Busta 929 were also a source of irritation for her, reports ZAlebs.

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following statement:

Netizens react to Cyan leaving Thupa Industry

@HappyMshibe said:

"Mxm this one always want attention. We don't believe her."

@underscoreurb wrote:

"She always needs to trend near month end,."

@posh_kgadie shared:

"Knowing busta like musa say is predatory all this girls that busta promise music or anything with them you have to sleep with him and the manager and they won’t do as they promise. I know that "

@Bruh_Les posted:

"Was she an admin there or promoter or what?"

@sirboring_26 replied:

"I don't think she liked the sound of her own music but the other stuff is kinda true. Ain't she a senior citizen in Busta's eyes?"

@shaman_sportage added:

"She was signed under Busta yes, but she rarely posts about that that's why we didn't even know. There's a bigger Amapiano artist who paid Cyan to lie."

