Big Zulu caused a stir on social media after dropping his diss track titled 150 Bars which fired shots at all the top rappers in Mzansi

The Mali Eningi hitmaker dragged rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, Stogie T, Emtee, AKA, Nota Baloyi and Nasty C

Social media users lauded the rapper for only dissing the rappers' careers without mentioning their families or personal lives

Big Zulu is the man of the moment following the release of his diss track titled 150 Bars. The Nkabi Records boss raffled a few feathers with the track, which shot him to the top of the Twitter trends.

Big Zulu shot to the top of Twitter trends after releasing his diss track, '150 Bars'. Image: @bigzulu_sa.

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker previously teased the release of the song with a Twitter post. He revealed to his fans and followers that he was dropping a new song, but no one would ever guess that he has going to be firing shots at fellow rappers.

150 Bars dissed top rappers, including Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Nasty C and Nota Baloyi. Twitter users shared mixed reactions to the song. Many praised the rapper for only focusing on fellow stars' careers and not their families or personal issues.

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"What Big Zulu did to Emtee about Mercedes tattoos and his garage is empty (emtee) can not be undone. Those chest pains were felt by me. Imagine on Emtee. I don’t like what Big Zulu said about Emtee. #150Bars."

@RYurist added:

"Big Zulu is trying to provoke all s.a rappers so that they can reply with hip-hop songs and get people talking about hip-hop , which results to the point that he's the one who saved hip-hop."

Source: Briefly News