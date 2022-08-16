Sizwe Dhlomo has taken to Twitter to share that popular singer, and songwriter Thandiswa 'King Tha' Mzwai should get her flowers while she can still smell them

Undoubtedly one of the most talented stars to come from South Africa, Thandiswa Mazwai has been in the game for more than two decades

The popular radio presenter and businessman took to social media to share his thoughts on the legendary Mazwai, and his fans agreed with him

Sizwe Dhlomo believes Thandiswa Mazwai, also known as King Tha, is not where she should be with her career. The radio personality took to social media to share his thoughts with fans.

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared that the 'Abenguni' hitmaker Thandiswa Mazwai should get more recognition. Image: @sizwedhlomo and @thandiswamazwai.

Source: Instagram

Dhlomo said the Ayazizela hitmaker, who has been gracing Mzansi with her unmatched talents since the Bongo Maffin days, should get more recognition for her work.

According to TimesLIVE, the seasoned radio personality said the universe still owes Thandiswa Mzawai a lot more for pouring her heart out in her work in a Twitter post. He wrote:

"As good as the universe has been to her, I feel like it still owes Thandiswa Mazwai more rewards for her talents."

Sizwe's fans couldn't agree with him more. Many said the singer deserves the goat status for her contributions to the SA music industry.

@ZuluuuS said:

"Thandiswa is mad goated. That Ibokwe album had so many hits, “Nizalwa Ngo Bani” “Kwanele”"

@sedi4lyf added:

"Undisputed goat.... pretty much unanimous."

