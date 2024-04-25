Hip hop rapper Duncan seemingly dissed the Inkabi Records label owner, Big Zulu

A video of the iWeekend Enkulu hitmaker dissing Big Zulu on a track was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions towards the song

Rapper Duncan seemed to have dissed Big Zulu once again. Image: @duncanskuva, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

It's about to go down as the hip hop rapper and musical artist Duncan caused a stir with his new upcoming track on social media.

Rapper Duncan seemingly disses Big Zulu

Social media has been buzzing as rapper Duncan has done it again and made headlines once after Big Zulu fired back at Duncan. The 150 Bars'hitmaker threatened to put his hands on the rapper after he savagely dissed him in a new song.

Recently, the star shared a video of him seemingly dissing the iMali Eningi hitmaker on his Instagram page.

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the video on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Is Duncan dissing Big Zulu?"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Duncan's video

Shortly after the star shared the video on his social media page, Many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Boowa7 wrote:

"He's actually dissing Sjava and Big Zulu."

@XUFFLER said:

"Skuva must retire now! It’s enough."

@SifGama responded:

"This diss track nonsense is becoming too much now. So rappers are trying to get recognition by dissing each other. Next thing we won’t be taking diss tracks serious."

@Oz_MaSiya replied:

"Duncan took everything personally. Mele baye eringin bayoqedana."

@paile_jabu commented:

"They must have a project together in the pipeline!"

@Ndhambi_nation mentioned:

"He'll apologize before the year ends."

@_Khumalo_Thuba_ responded:

"He's cooking in that kitchen."

Big Zulu prepares for boxing match

