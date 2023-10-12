Big Zulu and Phulani Njilo are set to go head-to-head in a boxing match later in the year

In preparation to hit the ring, Njilo has shared some clips training for the match and trash-talked Big Zulu, with hopes of intimidating him

Fans and followers are divided on who to bet their money on as they look forward to a heated boxing match

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Fans can't wait as Big Zulu and Phumlani Njilo prepare to hit the ring on 9 December for their anticipated boxing match. Images: bigzulu_sa, njilo007

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu is gearing up to hit the ring for a celebrity boxing match with Phulani Njilo and is being roasted by his opponent. Njilo has been sharing his training regimen for the match which includes some trash-talk directed at the Mali Eningi hitmaker.

Fans appear to have picked sides on who they believe will win the match scheduled for December 2023.

Big Zulu and Phumlani Njilo reveal boxing match date

In an Instagram post, Phumlani Njilo shared his interest in hitting the ring for a boxing match with Big Zulu.

Njilo, a seasoned boxer and brother to Faith Nketsi's estranged husband, Nzuzo Njilo, had been poking fun at Big Zulu, hoping to entice him to a boxing match and appears to have gotten his wish:

"I'm not scared of you, you wouldn’t last one round in the ring with me nkabi/barbie!!"

Big Zulu calmly responded to the threat:

"It's too early in the morning to be asking for a challenge."

The rapper was meant to battle it out with Cassper Nyovest in 2022 but the fight never materialised. When asked about what happened to their match, Big Zulu joked that Cassper chickened out:

"He's afraid of me."

Zulu and Phumlani agreed to a match and set a date to hit the ring:

Mzansi weighs in on Big Zulu and Phumlani's match

Fans are thoroughly entertained by the trash-talk exchanged between Big Zulu and Phumlani. The match is set to take place on 9 December 2023 in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal:

zingah_lotj responded:

"Haibo! I’m flying in to watch!"

okmalumkoolkat commented:

"Isukile!"

melo_photographer said:

"Team Barbie!"

pitsos_kitchenza asked:

"Heavyweight ne lightweight iyalwa?"

djhappygalsa said:

"Phakathi inside Bhuti!"

creamssister warned:

"Update your insurance Njilo ngiyamsaba uBigzulu!"

swazym responded:

"We coming out for this one!"

malusi_gigaba joked:

"You have been awakened by your love of fighting. Get yourself together brother, just be humble!"

Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau set to hit the ring

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau's upcoming boxing match.

Zodwa confirmed the match to be taking place on 22 October 2023 and expressed her excitement to hit the ring with the queen of bling.

The dancer recently underwent a series of booty enhancement procedures, revealing her desire for a BBL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News