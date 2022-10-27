South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has finally decided when he wants to fight Big Zulu in the ring

The Put Your Hands Up hitmaker responded to Big Zulu's taunting by tweeting that he would knock him out until he needed to be hospitalised

Cass' fans have flocked to the comments section to express their mixed feelings, with some wishing the date would come sooner.

Cassper Nyovest has responded to Big Zulu's threat with promising news about their highly anticipated fight. Image: @casspernyovest and @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyobvets took to his timeline to say that he wants to fight 150 Bars hitmaker Big Zulu, soon after filling up Mmabatho Stadium.

Mufasa stated on Twitter that he chose the timing because his boxing match with fellow rapper Priddy Ugly physically taxed him a lot. Mufasa claimed he lost weight while training and needed as much time as possible to recover.

"This is gonna be fun !!!! Lemme #FillUpMmabathoStadium Dec 3rd and then we deal with it. I’m still enjoying myself , training for Priddy was hard cause I had to lose gang weight. Lemme let my body recover a bit. Me Vs Big Zulu definitely gone happen. That’s my next fight!!!"

Cassper Nyovest responded to Big Zulu by posting the following on Twitter:

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to the news

@Ntokozo_mntamb said:

"Is it possible for you guys to take the fight to Durban?"

@darealMcmMagoda shared:

"Cass you heard the tough man. The doctors are waiting for you ... be scared "

@SimphiweWells wrote:

"Don't bribe him as you did on previous ones. Fair fight Ndoda."

@Mandcy45 posted:

"This is an easy win for wena. I don't think inkabi will be fast enough ‍♂️‍♂️"

@GSabz2 replied:

"No, this fight has to happen before fillup!"

@DON_PATRRON commented:

"Big up to you guys for making this entertainment. Boxing sport nearly vanished I'm truly enjoying this era."

@NchoduV reacted:

"My money is on you Cass"

@GMoemeleng also said:

"Cass, please organise a ladies' fight also. There are probably some celebs who would like to enter the ring."

@MrWhite2021SA added:

"We can safely say this is one of your biggest tests."

