Natasha Thahane has been charting Twitter trends and headlines as fans try to source information about her private life

The Blood and Water star had the internet going gaga when she announced her pregnancy with stunning pictures

She has, however, remained hush-hush about any details about the baby, but social media detectives unearthed a snap of her bundle of joy and are saying the baby looks like the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's baby allegedly look like Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Image: @natasha_thahane and Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Social media users have been glued to Natasha Thahane's pages, waiting for a glimpse of her baby. Still, the actress is keeping the identity, name and pictures of her baby top secret.

The star has been in the media a lot lately after speculations that her baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch dumped her for her ex. Although fans have debunked the claims by showing proof that they are still together, Natasha has not addressed any of the rumours.

According to What's Hot Africa, a snap of the Blood and Water actress' baby found its way to social media, and fans have been dishing their thoughts. Per the publication, the snap of a sleeping Thahane holding a smiling tiny tot on her chest reminded social media users of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Picture of Natasha Thahane's alleged baby. Image: @natasha_thahane and Whatshotafrica.

Source: UGC

Did Natasha Thahane and Lorch get married?

Social media users have speculated that the celeb couple tied the knot in a private ceremony. The stars who have been keeping their affair off of social media got peeps talking after sharing snaps rocking traditional outfits. A post shared by gossip page Maphephandaba on social media also seemed to suggest that the cute couple tied the knot.

Source: Briefly News