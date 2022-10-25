Renowned South African actor and television presenter Thaphelo Mokoena celebrated his 40th birthday in style

The Mrs Right Guy star shared snaps and videos chilling with his beautiful wife and two boys

In another post, the actor listed the things he is grateful for, among them family, friends, his career and partnerships

Thapelo's industry friends and fans flocked to the comments section to wish him well on his special day

Thapelo Mokoena recently celebrated another trip around the sun, and the star couldn't keep calm.

Thapelo Mokoena recently celebrated his 40th birthday surrounded by his loved ones. Image: @mokoenaalive.

Mokoena is a household name in the mzansi entertainment industry. He has appeared in several productions like A Royal Surprise, Mrs Right Guy and the UK's Bulletproof.

The actor shared some stunning posts on his Instagram page to celebrate the big milestone. In all his posts, the main message was gratitude. Thapelo Mokoena said he was grateful for his family, friends, career and partnerships. He wrote:

"OH BOY!!! Here goes the 4th FLOOR! Man, dem is 40 years old! Unbelievable Innings✊. What a Life & what a Journey. So much to be GRATEFUL for."

In another post, the star shared a picture alongside his beautiful wife and two boys. He also showed off his lux red Volvo XC60.

"EVERYTHING IS EVERYTHING ❤️. Spending my 40th year with the WHY of it all. I thank GOD for my Tribe."

Thapelo's colleagues and fans also flooded his page with well wishes as he celebrated his 40th birthday.

@lorraine.sa said:

"Happiest Birthday, Mr Mokoena Sir!!!"

@mslelob added:

"Happy Birthday King! May all of God’s blessings follow you."

@jeffreytaylorzn noted:

"Happy 40th, my Champ. Welcome to the club. You a legend, and keep it that way. Pray for the multitude in everything you touch or walk through. God and Family are great. Keep it Up!!!!"

@anickrosse wrote:

"Happy birthday my friend, send You love, positivity and great energy."

Sello Maake kaNcube says he was abusive towards his partner because of jealousy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that seasoned South African star Sello Maake kaNcube has admitted that he used to be an abusive partner. The former Generations star opened up about his dark past in a recent interview.

Maake kaNcube said forces like jealousy and insecurity were some of the driving forces that made him act like that.

Speaking during a candid interview with Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka on their popular breakfast show on Kaya 959, the award-winning thespian said he has since turned a new leaf and will never abuse women again.

