Nicki Minaj has take to her timeline to share that her son turned two on 30 September and she threw a huge birthday party for him

The superstar shared 14 stunning pics and videos of the birthday celebration that was attended by her celeb friends and rich neighbours

The We Go Up hitmaker's other celeb friends who couldn't make it to the party showed love to her son on the proud mother's comment section

Nicki Minaj's son turned two at the end of September. The world-renowned rapper threw a huge party for her bundle of joy in celebration of his birthday.

Nicki Minaj threw a huge party in celebration of her son's second birthday. Image: @nickiminaj

The superstar invited her celeb friends and rich neighbours to her house when Papa Bear enjoyed another trip around the sun.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Nicki shared 10 stunning pics and videos of the party. She captioned her first post:

"On 9/30/22 you turned 2. #PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always."

The stunning We Go Up hitmaker also posted another set of videos which were filmed at the party. She captioned the snap and three videos.

Nicki's celeb friends took to her comment section on the picture and video-sharing app to help her wish her little man a happy birthday.

londonhilll commented:

"The 3rd slide, his smile. He’s too adorable. Nick, your blessing."

askaledavis wrote:

"I love this. Happy Birthday, Papa Bear!"

doveymagnum said:

"He’s so sweet."

neelamkg wrote:

"May God bless him & your beautiful family always."

lala commented:

"This is so sweet. Happy birthday, Papa."

tateko1 said:

"This is the goal … be successful, find true love, and live happily ever after."

lisamercedez wrote:

"He’s so gorgeous, his smile is everything."

djsuperstarjay added:

"Happy birthday Young Prince. More blessings."

