Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to post a stunning pic of himself partying up a storm with Drake on his birthday in New York

In the lit pic, the Grammy-winner is laughing out loud with the Canadian rapper while their fans take pics and videos

Black Coffee's fans took to his comment section and shared that they love the way his friend Euphonik is admiring him in the picture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Black Coffee is gone gone. The Grammy-winner took to his timeline to share a stunning pic of himself partying with Drake on the rapper's 36th birthday in New York.

Black Coffee posted a lit pic of himself partying with Drake on the rapper's birthday. Image: @realblackcoffee, @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

In the snap, the house music producer is with his other South African friend, DJ Euphonik, aka Themba. The executive producer of Drake's dance album took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday. Black Coffee captioned his post:

"More life to the boy."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi people took to the Superman hitmaker's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the pic. Many shared that they love the way Euphonik is admiring Black Coffee in the snap.

@DonGee91 said:

"Legends co-exist."

@Sibuzakes wrote:

"Man, this is crazy. Who would have thought life would take our own this far. Keep at it we see you, Themba."

@Collenkgoputjo commented:

"Themba being proud, saying that's my hommie."

@uhsundah said:

"Is that Euphonik at the back."

@Mr_makhubu wrote:

"Find someone who looks at you the way Themba looks at Black Coffee."

@OzalwauMaMnguni said:

"A rare picture of Black Coffee, laughing. You don't laugh very often in pictures. Nice one, bro!"

@BonganiMaguba12 commented:

"Legendary pic."

Trevor Noah and Black Coffee live it up in the US

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah and Black Coffee recently hanged out together in the US. The South African superstars lived it up in America with their celeb friends Eugene Khoza and DJ Euphonik.

Eugene, who is a stand-up comedian, took to his timeline to post the snap of the four of them. He captioned his Twitter post:

"Ma’Grootman doing big things."

They are definitely doing big things internationally. Black Coffee bagged a Grammy recently and Trevor Noah has been flying the Mzansi flag high by hosting top award shows such as the Grammy Awards and has also bagged countless accolades for slaying his US TV show, The Daily Show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News