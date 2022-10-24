South African rapper AKA took to social media to reveal that the smallest things in life bring him happiness

According to Supa Mega, simply opening a tap and seeing his fresh running water is enough to make him smile all-day

The Lemons (lemonade) rapper's fans have flocked to his timeline to respond to the strange boast, with some posts expressing confusion and others taking a serious tone

AKA has hilariously celebrated having running tap water. Image: @akaworldwide

Today, AKA awoke with a spirit of gratitude. The Lemons (Lemonade) rapper felt it was only right to express appreciation for the things that go unnoticed.

Supa Mega took to Twitter to express how happy he is simply opening his tap and discovering that he has running tap water. The boast is understandable in a country with a shaky infrastructure and high inequality.

"Everyday that I open the tap and water comes out is a good day. That’s wild. "

AKA's fans react

Following posting the tweet, AKA's fans flocked to his timeline. Many thought the brag was strange but could understand, given SA's current state. Others chose to argue about the possibility of AKA's happiness being taken away by the implementation of water-shedding.

@UjobeUthami said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa has the country following in the steps of Zimbabwe all in the space of 3 years imagine, and he wants a second term to do what"

@LukhanyoPM shared:

"Having to charge my phone using electricity is a blessing."

@lungsta_mk replied:

"In the last 2 months, I've observed that the water pressure from the tap is weakening by the weak... water shedding is coming soon. "

@generrationx commented:

"YOH, when I open the tap then, dirty water comes out we are in crisis mode "

@Sakhilezakes_SA also said:

"SA, what a place to reside "

@ndni45411791 wrote:

"Will you continue supporting the ANC?"

